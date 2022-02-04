Dr. Dre releases new songs with Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Nipsey Hussle & more before Super Bowl

Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige are playing the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, which goes down on Sunday, February 13 from Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium with the Los Angeles Rams playing the Cincinnati Bengals, and ahead of that, Dre has released new songs to streaming services that feature Eminem and Snoop Dogg, as well as Busta Rhymes, Anderson .Paak, Rick Ross, Ty Dolla $ign, Cocoa Sarai, Thurz, and the late Nipsey Hussle. The songs originally appeared on the Grand Theft Auto expansion GTA Online: The Contract, but this marks their first official release. It's also the first time Dre released new solo music since his 2015 comeback album Compton. Listen to all six songs below.

Maybe there's a chance Dre will play one of these with Em or Snoop at the Halftime Show, but more likely they'll focus on classics, like the recently-released trailer for the Halftime Show does. However, sources told Billboard that a new Kendrick Lamar single "may arrive" either today (probably not) or on February 11, and similar to what Beyonce did with "Formation," Kendrick playing a new song at the game would seem a lot more likely. Stay tuned to see what happens.

The Super Bowl broadcast starts February 13 at 6 PM ET on NBC, Peacock, and the NBC Sports App. You can also stream it live on YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV with a subscription.

--

25 Early 2000s Rap Albums That Hold Up Today