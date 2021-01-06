Dr. Dre “doing great” after suffering brain aneurysm

UPDATE: After being hospitalized for suffering a brain aneurysm, Dr. Dre posted a statement to Instagram, which reads, "Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!" Good news!

UPDATE 2: Four men were arrested after attempting to break into Dre's home, following the news of his hospitalization.

Dr. Dre is in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after suffering a brain aneurysm, according to TMZ. Sources tell TMZ that Dre suffered the aneurysm on Monday and was rushed to the hospital, and that he is "stable and lucid, but doctors don't know what caused the bleeding and they are doing a battery of tests."

Missy Elliott, Ice Cube, Juicy J and others have taken to social media to send prayers to Dre...