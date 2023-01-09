Dr. Dre responds to “divisive and hateful” Majorie Taylor Greene using his song in promo video

Dr. Dre has responded after far-right Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene used his 1999 hit song with Snoop Dogg, "Still D.R.E.," in a promotional video. In the clip, which celebrates the contentious election of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House, Greene's slow-motion walk through the halls of Congress and into an elevator is broken up with a voice-over touting her role in McCarthy's eventual victory, highlighting her phone call with "DT" (presumably Donald Trump) and a selfie she took with McCarthy.

Speaking to TMZ, Dre said, "I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one."

UPDATE: Twitter has now removed the video, "in response to a report from the copyright holder."

UPDATE 2: In a letter to Greene, Dre's attorney, Howard E. King, wrote, "One might expect that, as a member of Congress, you would have a passing familiarity with the laws of our conuntry. It's possible, though, that laws governing intellectual property are a little too arcane and insufficiently populist for you to really have spent much time on. We're writing because we think an actual lawmaker should be making laws not breaking laws, especially those embodied in the constitution by the founding fathers."

In a statement to Pitchfork, a representative for Greene told Dre, "While I appreciate the creative chord progression, I would never play your words of violence against women and police officers, and your glorification of the thug life and drugs.”

Artists including Neil Young, John Fogerty, Phil Collins, The Animals, and Rolling Stones have objected to having their music used without authorization by Trump and his election campaign, with some taking legal action in response.