Dr. Dre’s ‘The Chronic’ vinyl on sale now in the BV shop

Last year on 4/20, Dr. Dre's The Chronic finally hit streaming services. This year on 4/20, the classic album got its first cassette reissue since the '90s. We're also excited to have just added vinyl copies of The Chronic to the hip hop section of our online record store.

The Chronic needs no introduction, but for the uninitiated, it left a massive and immediate impact on not just hip hop but music in general, and that impact is still felt today. It brought the G-Funk sound that Dre and his peers pioneered to the masses, and it introduced the world to Snoop Dogg, who quickly became a star of his own. The album laid the groundwork for future Dre protégés like Eminem, 50 Cent, The Game, and Kendrick Lamar, and its influence extends beyond hip hop into rock, electronic music, jazz, and more.

If you don't already have a copy of The Chronic, pick yours up now, and see what else we've got in stock at the moment, including the classic Straight Outta Compton by Dre's former group N.W.A., as well as 2Pac's Me Against The World, Kendrick Lamar's DAMN., and more.