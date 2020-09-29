Dr. Martens is making Black Sabbath-themed boots

Not only is Ozzy Osbourne celebrating the 40th anniversary of his solo career this year, it's also the 50th anniversary of Black Sabbath's self-titled debut and sophomore album Paranoid. Dr. Martens is marking the occasion with a new Sabbath collaboration, that's set to drop on October 1 on drmartens.com. You can see the one modeled after the self-titled above, and the Paranoid one in the teaser video below.

Here's what Dr. Martens says about the new line:

Before there was metal, there was Black Sabbath. It’s been 50 years since their groundbreaking debut records crash-landed onto the music scene. And changed the course of rock history. In our first collaboration with the ‘godfathers of heavy metal’, we celebrate Black Sabbath and Paranoid’s 50th anniversaries, and shine the spotlight on Keith McMillan’s 'Keef’s' equally hard-hitting artwork.

Paranoid is also getting the deluxe vinyl box set treatment for its 50th anniversary, and that's out in October, too. There's also a new Ozzy Funko Pop, inspired by his 2020 solo album Ordinary Man.

