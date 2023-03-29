Drain add Drug Church, Gel, MSPAINT, Magnitude, and more to headlining tour

Drain have revealed the openers for their upcoming headlining tour, and they've got a lot of really good bands lined up for this, including Drug Church, Gel, MSPAINT, Magnitude, Restraining Order, Combust, Gumm, Torena, and Outta Pocket, varying by date. Check out the full list of dates/openers below.

The NYC stop, which happens on June 8 at Brooklyn Monarch, is with Drug Church, Magnitude, Gel and Combust. Tickets for that show are still on sale.

Before that, Gel play their two sold-out NYC release shows, including one with MSPAINT. MSPAINT also have other tour dates, including Brooklyn's Alphaville on April 23. Gumm are currently on tour with Jivebomb, and hitting NYC's TV Eye on Saturday (4/1). Restraining Order, Combust, and more are playing BNB Bowl at Monarch in May.

Drain's Epitaph debut Living Proof drops on 5/5, and you can pick up a vinyl copy in the BV shop. We've got an exclusive variant of Drug Church's Hygiene available right now too.

Drain -- 2023 Tour Dates

With MSPAINT, Outta Pocket & Torena:

05/25 Tacoma, WA – Alma

05/26 Vancouver, BC – The Rickshaw

05/27 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

05/28 Boise, ID – The Shredder

With Drug Church:

05/30 Denver, CO – The Marquis Theater (feat. MSPAINT & Torena)

05/31 Lawrence, KS – Bottleneck (feat. MSPAINT )

With Drug Church & GEL:

06/01 St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill

06/02 Chicago, IL – Metro

06/04 Detroit, MI – Tied Down Fest

With Drug Church, Magnitude, GEL & Combust:

06/05 Toronto, ON – The Opera House

06/06 Montreal, QC – Club Soda

06/07 Boston, MA – Middle East

06/08 NYC, NY – Brooklyn Monarch

06/09 Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church (no Drug Church)

06/10 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

With Drug Church, Magnitude, GEL & Restraining Order:

06/12 Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern

06/13 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

06/14 Tampa, FL – Brass Mug

06/16 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

06/17 Dallas, TX – The Factory

06/18 Austin, TX – Oblivion Access Festival

With Drug Church, Magnitude & Gumm:

06/20 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

06/21 Phoenix, AZ – The Nile Underground

06/22 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

06/23 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco Theater

06/24 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst Club