Drain announce Epitaph debut ‘Living Proof’ (exclusive vinyl & new video)

Santa Cruz thrashy hardcore band Drain signed to Epitaph back in 2021, and now they've finally announced their first album for the label (and second overall), Living Proof. It was produced by Taylor Young and mixed by Jon Markson, and vocalist Sammy Ciaramitaro says, "I hope with this record that when someone hears it, it gives them hope. This is the soundtrack of perseverance and people overcoming the naysayers in their world and inside themselves. I can’t wait to play these songs and hear a room full of people singing back to us. We’re what the title says, the Living Proof." It's due on May 5.

The album includes their 2021 single "Watch You Burn," as well as "Evil Finds Light," which just came out today along with a video. "While Drain channels a rule-free chaos/party vibe through our live show, I am actually somewhat of a stress case haha," Sammy says. "I get pretty wound up sometimes and so lyrically, I just tried to tap into those feelings and paint a picture of the way I feel and the way that stress can sometimes make me see my world a little bit different than it actually is. While the song is completed, managing the stress is still a work in progress." The song finds Drain doing what they do best--fusing anthemic hardcore with thrash riffage and California sunshine--and it comes with a tongue-in-cheek music video directed by Ryan Baxley that parodies vintage public access TV shows. Check it out below.

Drain also have some upcoming festival appearances, including Tied Down Fest and Furnace Fest. All are listed, along with the tracklist and the videos for both singles, below.

Tracklist

Run Your Luck

FTS (KYS)

Devils Itch

Evil Finds Light

Imposter

Intermission

Weight Of The World

Watch You Burn

Good Good Things

Living Proof

Drain -- 2023 Tour Dates

02.04.23 – Five Years of Blackpath – Las Vegas, NV – American Legion

03.25.23 – Punk in the Park – Ventura, CA – Ventura County Fairgrounds

06.23-24.23 – Tied Down Fest – Detroit, MI – Russell Industrial Center

09.23-24.23 - Furnace Fest - Birmingham, AL - Sloss Furnaces