Drain announce headlining spring/summer tour

Santa Cruz hardcore band Drain have announced a headlining tour in support of their anticipated Epitaph debut Living Proof. It's a Monster Energy Outbreak Tour, and vocalist Sammy Ciaramitaro says, "We are mad pumped to be headlining the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour. It’s going to be insane. If you’ve never experienced a DRAIN show, we can’t wait to bring it to you!" Tickets go on sale Friday (3/24).

NYC gets a stop on June 8 at Brooklyn Monarch. All dates and the tour announcement video below.

Living Proof drops 5/5 via Epitaph, and you can pick up a vinyl copy here.

Drain -- 2023 Tour Dates

Thursday, May 25 - Tacoma, WA - Alma

Friday, May 26 - Vancouver, CA - The Rickshaw

Saturday, May 27 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

Sunday, May 28 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

Tuesday, May 30 - Denver, CO - The Marquis Theater

Wednesday, May 31 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck

Thursday, June 1 - St Paul, MN - Fine Line

Friday, June 2 - Chicago, IL - Metro

Sunday, June 4 - Detroit, OH - Tied Down

Monday, June 5 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

Tuesday, June 6 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

Wednesday, June 7 - Boston, MA - Middle East

Thursday, June 8 - NYC, NY - Brooklyn Monarch

Friday, June 9 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church

Saturday, June 10 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

Monday, June 12 - Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

Tuesday, June 13 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

Wednesday, June 14 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug

Friday, June 16 - Houston, TX - Secret Group

Saturday, June 17 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

Sunday, June 18 - Austin, TX - Oblivion Access Festival

Tuesday, June 20 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

Wednesday, June 21 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile Underground

Thursday, June 22 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

Friday, June 23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco Theater

Saturday, June 24 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst Club