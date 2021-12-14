Drain announce March tour with Pain of Truth & Ingrown

Drain's debut LP California Cursed was one of 2020's best punk albums, and since releasing it the band signed to Epitaph in August and shared great new single "Watch You Burn." Now they've announced their first US headlining tour. It runs through March of 2022 with support from Pain of Truth and Ingrown, and shows include Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Dallas, Austin, and more, as well as Louisville hardcore fest LDB Fest. See all dates below.

The Los Angeles date is at 1720 on March 5, and the Brooklyn date is on March 13 at Gold Sounds. Tickets to those, and all shows, go on sale Friday, 12/17 at 10 AM local time.

Pain of Truth are also touring with Terror in January, and they released a very cool split with Age of Apocalypse in March, which you can stream below.

Ingrown released their debut LP Gun in August via Alternatives Label.

DRAIN, PAIN OF TRUTH & INGROWN: 2022 TOUR

03/04 Cupertino, CA – The X Bar

03/05 Los Angeles, CA – 1720

03/06 Las Vegas, NV – American Legion Post 8

03/07 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

03/08 Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep

03/09 Kansas City, MO – Encore

03/10 Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge

03/11 Louisville, KY – LDB Fest

03/12 Pittsburgh, Preserving Hardcore

03/13 Brooklyn, NY – Gold Sounds

03/14 Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church

03/15 Winston-Salem, NC – Break Time Billiards

03/16 Jonesboro, GA – The Dog House

03/17 Jacksonville, FL – 1904 Music Hall

03/18 New Orleans, LA – Santos

03/19 Dallas, TX – Club Dada

03/20 Austin, TX – Meanwhile