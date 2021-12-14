Drain announce March tour with Pain of Truth & Ingrown
Drain's debut LP California Cursed was one of 2020's best punk albums, and since releasing it the band signed to Epitaph in August and shared great new single "Watch You Burn." Now they've announced their first US headlining tour. It runs through March of 2022 with support from Pain of Truth and Ingrown, and shows include Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Dallas, Austin, and more, as well as Louisville hardcore fest LDB Fest. See all dates below.
The Los Angeles date is at 1720 on March 5, and the Brooklyn date is on March 13 at Gold Sounds. Tickets to those, and all shows, go on sale Friday, 12/17 at 10 AM local time.
Pain of Truth are also touring with Terror in January, and they released a very cool split with Age of Apocalypse in March, which you can stream below.
Ingrown released their debut LP
DRAIN, PAIN OF TRUTH & INGROWN: 2022 TOUR
03/04 Cupertino, CA – The X Bar
03/05 Los Angeles, CA – 1720
03/06 Las Vegas, NV – American Legion Post 8
03/07 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court
03/08 Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep
03/09 Kansas City, MO – Encore
03/10 Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge
03/11 Louisville, KY – LDB Fest
03/12 Pittsburgh, Preserving Hardcore
03/13 Brooklyn, NY – Gold Sounds
03/14 Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church
03/15 Winston-Salem, NC – Break Time Billiards
03/16 Jonesboro, GA – The Dog House
03/17 Jacksonville, FL – 1904 Music Hall
03/18 New Orleans, LA – Santos
03/19 Dallas, TX – Club Dada
03/20 Austin, TX – Meanwhile