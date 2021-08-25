Drain sign to Epitaph, release new single “Watch You Burn” (listen)

Santa Cruz thrashy hardcore band Drain released one of 2020's best punk albums with their debut LP on Revelation, California Cursed, and now they've followed it with a new single, "Watch You Burn." The song is available now on digital platforms courtesy of Epitaph Records. No announcement from the band or label yet, but have Drain signed to Epitaph? UPDATE: It's official, Drain have signed to Epitaph. About the new song, which was produced and engineered by Taylor Young, vocalist Sammy Ciaramitaro says:

"Watch You Burn" is a pissed off and in your face song that I wrote after hitting a breaking point this year. Lyrically, it is exactly what I felt like I needed to say to convey the way that I had been feeling, while also being the exact words that I needed to hear at that point in my life. I was in a really dark place and I used my mindset and troubled environment as fuel to create and make a positive out of a negative. Life handed me lemons and I made a badass song out of it.

The new song is a rager that picks up right where California Cursed left off, with brick-heavy thrash riffs, a feral bark from Sammmy, and the band's California warmth. Watch the video (directed by Regional Justice Center's Ian Shelton) below.

Drain are also gearing up for a West Coast/Southwest tour with Terror, One Step Closer, and DARE, and they're playing Massachusetts, Philly, and Long Island with Regulate. All dates are listed below.

Drain -- 2021 Tour Dates

supporting TERROR

9/6 Phoenix, AZ The Rebel Lounge

9/7 Henderson, NV Eagle Aerie Hall – SOLD OUT

9/8 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room – SOLD OUT

9/9 Anaheim, CA Chain Reaction – SOLD OUT

9/10 San Diego, CA Soda Bar – SOLD OUT

9/11 Santa Cruz, CA Santa Cruz Vets Hall

9/12 Sacramento, CA Holy Diver

9/14 Salt Lake City, UT Kilby Court

9/15 Denver, CO Globe Hall

9/17 Dallas, TX Three Links

9/18 San Antonio, TX Vibes Underground

9/19 Houston, TX The Secret Group

9/20 Austin, TX Empire Control Room

9/21 Oklahoma City, OK 89th Street

9/22 Memphis, TN Growlers

9/23 Nashville, TN Studio 615 – SOLD OUT

with REGULATE

10/15 Hingham, MA Sons Of Italy

10/16 Philadelphia, PA The F.U. Church

10/17 Oakdale, NY Shakers Pub

