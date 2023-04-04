Drain share Descendents cover from new LP ‘Living Proof’ (watch the video)

Santa Cruz hardcore band Drain have shared the final single from their upcoming Epitaph debut Living Proof, and this one's a cover of Descendents' 1985 I Don't Want to Grow Up classic "Good Good Things." It's a pretty faithful cover--just a little chuggier and more modern-sounding--and it finds vocalist Sammy Ciaramitaro deviating from his usual bark to show off a very strong knack for melodic singing.

"The Descendents were a huge band for me as both a teenager and as an adult," Sammy says. "I know I can speak for all of us when I say that it's an honor to pay homage and respect to them, as a band that changed the game for us. I just straight up love this track and in a weird way felt like lyrically, it hit home and touched on the same themes that Drain is all about."

He continues, "It definitely was a bit of a step outside of our lane, doing cleaner singing and what not, but we wanted to try and stick true to the original while giving it a little bit of our personality in the mix. Listen to the Descendents." Check out the cover and its Ryan Baxley-directed video below.

Drain also have their big tour coming up, which is stacked with great openers, including Drug Church, Gel, MSPAINT, Magnitude, Restraining Order, Combust, Gumm (who announced their debut album today), Torena, and Outta Pocket, varying by date. The tour hits NYC on June 8 at Brooklyn Monarch with Drug Church, Magnitude, Gel and Combust. All dates are listed below.

Drain -- 2023 Tour Dates

With MSPAINT, Outta Pocket & Torena:

05/25 Tacoma, WA – Alma

05/26 Vancouver, BC – The Rickshaw

05/27 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

05/28 Boise, ID – The Shredder

With Drug Church:

05/30 Denver, CO – The Marquis Theater (feat. MSPAINT & Torena)

05/31 Lawrence, KS – Bottleneck (feat. MSPAINT )

With Drug Church & GEL:

06/01 St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill

06/02 Chicago, IL – Metro

06/04 Detroit, MI – Tied Down Fest

With Drug Church, Magnitude, GEL & Combust:

06/05 Toronto, ON – The Opera House

06/06 Montreal, QC – Club Soda

06/07 Boston, MA – Middle East

06/08 NYC, NY – Brooklyn Monarch

06/09 Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church (no Drug Church)

06/10 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

With Drug Church, Magnitude, GEL & Restraining Order:

06/12 Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern

06/13 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

06/14 Tampa, FL – Brass Mug

06/16 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

06/17 Dallas, TX – The Factory

06/18 Austin, TX – Oblivion Access Festival

With Drug Church, Magnitude & Gumm:

06/20 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

06/21 Phoenix, AZ – The Nile Underground

06/22 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

06/23 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco Theater

06/24 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst Club