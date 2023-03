Drake adds new North American shows to tour with 21 Savage (6 NYC dates total)

Drake is going on his first North American tour in five years with his Her Loss collaborator 21 Savage starting in June. Tickets go on sale today (3/17) at noon local, and ahead of that he's added a bunch more dates, including additional shows in NYC, Houston, Dallas, Miami, Detroit, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Inglewood, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, and Las Vegas. See updated dates below.

There are two new NYC shows, happening at Barclays Center on July 20 and Madison Square Garden on July 23. Those are in addition to previously announced dates on July 17 and 18 at Barclays Center, and July 25 and 26 at Madison Square Garden, bringing him to six NYC shows total. Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale today (3/17) at 2 PM local.

DRAKE / 21 SAVAGE: 2023 TOUR

JUNE 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

JUNE 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

JUNE 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

JUNE 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center (new date)

JUNE 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

JUNE 25 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center (new date)

JUNE 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

JUNE 29 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena (new date)

JULY 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

JULY 2 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

JULY 5 – Chicago, IL – United Center

JULY 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center

JULY 8 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

JULY 9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena (new date)

JULY 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

JULY 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

JULY 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

JULY 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

JULY 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

JULY 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center (new date)

JULY 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (new date)

JULY 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

JULY 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

JULY 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

JULY 29 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena (new date)

JULY 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

AUGUST 1 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center (new date)

AUGUST 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

AUGUST 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

AUGUST 15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum (new date)

AUGUST 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

AUGUST 19 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center (new date)

AUGUST 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

AUGUST 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

AUGUST 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

AUGUST 26 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena (new date)

AUGUST 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

AUGUST 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena (new date)

SEPTEMBER 1 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

SEPTEMBER 2 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena (new date)

SEPTEMBER 5 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena