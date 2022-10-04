Drake announces Apollo Theater show

Drake is headed to NYC for an intimate show next month. He'll play Harlem's Apollo Theater on November 11, presented by SiriusXM as part of their Small Stage Series. Like previous SiriusXM shows at The Apollo, tickets will be given away - listen to Sound 42 on the SXM app between now and October 26 at 11 PM to enter.

Drake released a new album, Honestly, Nevermind, in June, and last month he was beefing with The Needle Drop's Anthony Fantano over his "NOT GOOD" review.