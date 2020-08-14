Drake announces new album ‘Certified Lover Boy,’ releases new song & video

Drake recently released a mixtape of non-album songs and he's been showing up on other people's songs lately, but now he released his own proper new single, "Laugh Now Cry Later," and said it's from his next proper album, Certified Lover Boy. It features Lil Durk and it finds Drake sing-rapping triumphant, horn-fueled production. It comes with a Dave Meyers-directed video that was filmed at Nike World Headquarters and features Drake getting his ass handed to him in one-on-ones against Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr., and Marshawn Lynch.

--

25 Best Rap and R&B Albums of the 2010s

See albums 100-26 here.