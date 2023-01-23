Drake paused Apollo Theater show after attendee fell from balcony

After being postponed twice, Drake's SiriusXM-presented Apollo Theater shows happened over the weekend, on Saturday and Sunday. Dipset and 21 Savage made guest appearances both nights, with Lil Uzi Vert also taking the stage at Sunday's show.

Sunday night's show was also paused for around 20 minutes after an attendee fell from the balcony, XXL reports. In video of the incident, which you can see below, what appears to be a shoe or phone falls right as Drake is about to invite out 21 Savage, followed by a person, who appears to land with their feet in the air. "Alright, we gotta make sure somebody's OK," Drake says. In a second video, the person who fell is seen being escorted by venue staff.

Drake closed Sunday night's show by confirming that he and 21 Savage will be going on tour together this summer supporting their collaborative album Her Loss. Stay tuned for more details, and see attendee-taken videos from both nights' shows below.