Drake releases new EP ‘Scary Hours 2′ ft. Rick Ross & Lil Baby (listen)

Drake is still gearing up for his new album Certified Lover Boy, which was initially set for release in January but was postponed, and on OVO Sound Radio last night, he said that the album "is currently being chef’d in every way possible. I don’t have an exact date, but it’s in the pot and it’s coming soon."

Meanwhile, he released a new three-song EP, Scary Hours 2, the sequel to 2018's Scary Hours EP (home of "God's Plan"). The new EP features three songs, and like much of last year's Dark Lane Demo Tapes, it leans most heavily on his melancholic side and finds Drake in his classic confessional-yet-chest-puffed mode. First song "What's Next" is solo Drake, while "Wants and Needs" features Lil Baby and "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" features Rick Ross, and Drake caters each song to suit his guest, with moody trap-pop on the former and soul sample-infused luxury rap on the latter.

Production comes from usual Drake collaborators like Noah "40" Shebib, Boi-1da, and others. You can listen to the whole thing and watch the video for "What's Next" below.

