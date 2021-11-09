Drake releases statement about Astroworld tragedy

Drake, who made a surprise appearance during Travis Scott's disastrous Astroworld Festival set that left eight dead and hundreds injured, has made his first statement since the tragedy. "I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy," he wrote. "I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can, May God be with you all."

Travis Scott previously made a statement, saying, "I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department, and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All."

Drake, Travis Scott, and Live Nation have all been sued in the wake of the tragedy. Travis has promised to refund all Astroworld ticketbuyers and he plans to cover funeral costs for the families of those who died at the festival.