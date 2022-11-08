Drake reschedules Apollo Theater show after Takeoff’s death, adds 2nd date

Drake was scheduled to play an intimate NYC show at Harlem's Apollo Theater this Friday (11/11) for SiriusXM, but he's rescheduled it following Takeoff's death. "The Apollo show has been moved to allow us to pay respect to our dear friend this weekend," he writes in an Instagram story. He's also added a second date at the venue, and the shows now happen on December 6 and 7. Tickets were given away by Sirius, who write "We’re sorry, the time to enter for a chance to win has expired."

Drake just released Her Loss with 21 Savage, which you can stream below.