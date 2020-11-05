Drakeo the Ruler released from prison after striking plea deal

LA rapper Drakeo The Ruler struck a plea deal with the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office and has been released from prison. Journalist Jeff Weiss -- who had been covering Drakeo's legal case from day one -- first reported the news, writing, "Incredible news: The DA suddenly offered Drakeo a plea deal for time served. He took it. The Ruler will be coming home tonight."

Drakeo was indeed released on Wednesday (11/4), and has since posted to social media:

In July of 2019, Drakeo was acquitted of murder and conspiracy to murder in relation to a 2016 incident (for which he was originally charged with first-degree murder), in addition to being acquitted on five attempted murder charges and convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon. Two months later, however, he was on trial again for criminal gang conspiracy and shooting from a motor vehicle (the latter of which was dismissed). During said trial, Drakeo was approached with the plea bargain that is resulting in his release.

The rapper's attorney, John Hamasaki, spoke with Pitchfork and told them that Drakeo has been given five years of formal probation. In a statement, he said, "Drakeo has been put through hell over the last three years. After one day of the trail, the prosecutors approached us about a time served offer. Drakeo will be home with his family in the next few hours. It is a good day for Drakeo and rap music."

In June, Drakeo released a new album, Thank You for Using GTL, recorded while he was still inside Los Angeles County's Men's Central Jail. In a statement to XXL, his attorney confirmed that he is working on new music, to be expected soon.