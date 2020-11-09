Drakeo The Ruler releases first new song & video since prison release

LA rapper Drakeo The Ruler was released from prison on Wednesday (11/4) after striking a plea deal, and now he has released his first new song and video since his release. Journalist Jeff Weiss -- who had been covering Drakeo's case from the start -- wrote, "The first real Drakeo video after nearly three years. Recorded three hours after leaving the Compton Courthouse -- from scrawled lyrics written while caged in solitary to a video in 96 hours. Whole Stinc Team is here too. It still feels unreal." Watch below.

In June, Drakeo released Thank You for Using GTL, an album recorded while he was still inside Los Angeles County's Men's Central Jail, using prison phone provider GTL.