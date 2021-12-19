Drakeo the Ruler stabbed and killed at 28: Report

LA rapper Drakeo The Ruler has been stabbed and killed at the Once Upon A Time In LA music festival, according to reports from the Los Angeles Times and music journalist Jeff Weiss. He was 28.

Drakeo, who was released from prison 13 months ago after serving a three-year sentence that stemmed from charges of criminal gang conspiracy and a shooting, was scheduled to perform at the festival, but before he could go on, paramedics reportedly responded to a call about a stabbing and one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The person was not immediately identified, but "a person with direct knowledge of the incident" told The Times that Drakeo had been attacked by a group of people at the festival and Jeff Weiss -- who has closely reported on Drakeo for years -- confirmed Drakeo's death soon after. No arrests have been made at this time.

After the stabbing the LAPD tweeted that an "incident" had taken place at the festival and it would be ended early. More details may be forthcoming.

While in prison, Drakeo released the innovative and widely-acclaimed Thank You For Using GTL, an album recorded over prison phone provider GTL. Since his release, he put out the album The Truth Hurts and the mixtape So Cold I Do Em 2 this year.

Rest in peace, Drakeo.