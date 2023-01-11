Drayton Farley announces new LP ft. Waxahatchee & 400 Unit members, shares “Norfolk Blues”

Having put out one of 2022's best country music releases with the solo acoustic EP Walk Home, Drayton Farley has now announced his sophomore full-length album, Twenty On High, due March 3 via Hargrove Records/Thirty Tigers (pre-order). It was produced by Sadler Vaden of Jason Isbell's band The 400 Unit (who also produced Morgan Wade's Reckless), and Sadler also played on the album, alongside 400 Unit members Chad Gamble (drums) and Jimbo Hart (bass), as well as pianist Peter Levin and violinist Kristin Weber. It also features guest vocals from Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield on the song "The Alabama Moon."

"My new album, Twenty on High, will serve as my breakout record and I believe these ten new songs to be my absolute best work yet," Drayton says. "This album will be my first ever full band release. The goal was to keep the songs honest and true and their stories at the forefront. To have the music serve the song but still make a record that would stand the test of time. I believe that’s exactly what we’ve done here and I couldn’t be prouder."

The first single is "Norfolk Blues," and the rich, propulsive, full-band sound suits Drayton just as much as his somber acoustic material, a distinctly Sadler Vaden-style guitar solo included. Check out the song and its video below.

Tracklist

1. Stop the Clock

2. Norfolk Blues

3. Wasted Youth

4. Above My Head

5. Twenty on High

6. Something Wrong (Inside My Head)

7. Devil’s In NOLA

8. How to Feel Again

9. The Alabama Moon

10. All My Yesterdays Have

Drayton Farley -- 2023 Tour Dates

January 20—Greenville, SC—The Foundry*

January 26—Oxford, MS—Proud Larry’s*

January 27—Jackson, MS—Duling Hall*

January 28—Tuscaloosa, AL—Druid City Music Hall*

April 14—McCaysville, GA—Tooneys*

July 14—Whitefish, MT—Under The Big Sky Festival

*supporting 49 Winchester