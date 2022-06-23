Dreadnought announce new album ‘The Endless’ (stream “Midnight Moon”)

The increasingly-genre-defying Dreadnought have announced a followup to 2019's Emergence, The Endless, due August 26 via Profound Lore. "The Endless is our 5th album in our Zelda temple series, the Shadow Temple," says co-vocalist Kelly Schilling. "Exploring the everlasting struggle between human light and suffering. It is about the current of causality, the everlasting trail of events and choices of the past and present that shape our world and our lives - for better or for worse."

The album was produced by Pete de Boer (Blood Incantation, Devil Master, etc), and three songs feature synth by The Flight Of Sleipnir's Clayton Cushman (who also plays with Kelly in Morningstar Delirium), including first single "Midnight Moon." The song starts out as sort of a prog/goth/folk/classical fusion, with Kelly and co-vocalist Lauren Vieira sharing hauntingly angelic singing duties, before things take a turn towards harsh, apocalyptic black metal. It feels like a clear evolution for Dreadnought, and one of the most unique songs that fall under the metal umbrella that I've heard in a minute.

"With 'Midnight Moon' we aim to evoke feelings of intrigue and adventure, entangled with fear, betrayal, and chaos as our character finds herself swallowed by the depths of cult manipulation and escapes at an unforeseen cost," Kelly adds. Check it out below.

Dreadnought also have a previously announced tour with Elder and Ruby the Hatchet that hits Brooklyn's Elsewhere Hall on August 3, and they're playing Psycho Las Vegas and Fire In The Mountains. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

Worlds Break

Midnight Moon

The Endless

Liminal Veil

Gears Of Violent Endurance

The Paradigm Mirror

Dreadnought -- 2022 Tour Dates

6/25 - TRVE Brewing Anniversary Show

7/22 - 07/24 - Fire In The Mountains Festival

7/29 - Colorado Springs @ Fritzy's

8/1 - St Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

With ELDER:

8/3 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

8/4 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

8/5 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Funhouse

8/6 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

8/7 - Charlottesville, VA @ Championship Brewing

8/8 - Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House

8/9 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

8/10 - Orlando, FL @ Will's Pub

8/12 - Houston, TX @ White Oak

8/13 - Austin, TX @ The Ballroom

8/14 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

8/16 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

8/17 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

8/19 - Psycho Las Vegas

8/22 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux

8/23 - Portland, OR @ Dante's

8/24 - Seattle, WA @ Substation

8/26 - Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

8/27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Catch One

8/28 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

8/31 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

9/2 - St Paul, MN @ Turf Club

9/3 - Chicago, IL @ Reggie’s

9/4 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

9/5 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

9/6 - Montréal, QC @ Les Foufounes Électriques

9/7 - Quebec City, QC @ L'Anti

9/8 - Portland, ME @ Geno's Rock Club

9/9 - Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church

9/10 - Boston, MA @ Middle East / Downstairs