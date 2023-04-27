Dream House Quartet (ft. The National’s Bryce Dessner) made North American debut at Town Hall (pics)

When he's not busy with The National (whose new album First Two Pages of Frankenstein is out this Friday, 4/28), one of Bryce Dessner's many other projects is Dream House Quartet, a collaboration with pianists Katia and Marielle Labèque and composter/musician/producer David Chalmin. They made their North American live debut at NYC's Town Hall on Sunday (4/23), playing works by Meredith Monk, Anna Thorvaldsdottir, Philip Glass, Steve Reich, Thom Yorke, and Bryce and David themselves.

Sonic artist and composer Ash Fure, Arooj Aftab (who was joined by Bryce and harpist Maeve Gilchrist for her set), and musicologist William Robin (one of the editors of new book On Minimalism: Documenting a Musical Movement) opened the night, and you can see pictures by Sachyn Mital below.

Dream House Quartet are on tour into May. Arooj returns to Town Hall on September 14 with Vijay Iyer and Shahzad Ismaily, supporting their new album Love in Exile.