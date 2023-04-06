Dream House Quartet (ft. The National’s Bryce Dessner) touring, NYC w/ Arooj Aftab included

Dream House Quartet have announced a North American tour. The collaborative project of The National's Bryce Dessner, pianists Katia and Marielle Labèque, and composer/musician/producer David Chalmin will play works by Meredith Monk, Anna Thorvaldsdottir, Philip Glass, Steve Reich, Thom Yorke, and Bryce and David themselves at shows in late April and early May. See all dates below.

The tour begins with Dream House Quartet's North American debut in NYC on April 23 at The Town Hall. Arooj Aftab will make a guest appearance, with more guests to be announced, and the show benefits The Kitchen. Tickets are on sale now.

Bryce Dessner has also been busy with The National recently, as their anticipated new album First Two Pages Of Frankenstein comes out on April 28, and their tour supporting it begins in Chicago in mid-May. See all the dates for that below, as well.

Arooj will also play NYC's Town Hall on September 14 with Vijay Iyer and Shahzad Ismaily, supporting their new album Love in Exile.

Dream House Quartet -- 2023 Tour Dates

4/23 New York, NY @ The Town Hall

4/25 Austin, TX @ Texas Performing Arts

4/26 San Diego, CA @ Epstein Family Amphitheater

4/27 Stanford, CA @ Bing Concert Hall, Stanford University

4/30 Los Angeles, CA @ Royce Hall, UCLA

5/3 Toronto, ON @ Meridian Arts Centre

5/5 New Haven, CT @ Schwarzman Center, Yale University

The National -- 2023 Tour Dates

May 18, 2023 Auditorium Theatre w/ Soccer Mommy Chicago, IL

May 19, 2023 Auditorium Theatre w/ Soccer Mommy Chicago, IL

May 20, 2023 Auditorium Theatre w/ Soccer Mommy Chicago, IL

May 21, 2023 Auditorium Theatre w/ Soccer Mommy Chicago, IL

May 23, 2023 The Anthem w/ Soccer Mommy Washington, DC

May 24, 2023 The Anthem w/ Soccer Mommy Washington, DC

May 26, 2023 Boston Calling Boston, MA

May 28, 2023 BottleRock Festival Napa, CA

May 30, 2023 Greek Theatre w/ Soccer Mommy Los Angeles, CA

May 31, 2023 Greek Theatre w/ Soccer Mommy Los Angeles, CA

Jun 02, 2023 McMenamins Edgefield w/ Soccer Mommy Troutdale, OR

Jun 03, 2023 McMenamins Edgefield w/ Soccer Mommy Troutdale, OR

Jun 04, 2023 Marymoor Park w/ Soccer Mommy Redmond, WA

Jun 05, 2023 Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park w/ Soccer Mommy Burnaby, BC

Aug 01, 2023 The Met Philadelphia w/ The Beths Philadelphia, PA

Aug 02, 2023 The Met Philadelphia w/ The Beths Philadelphia, PA

Aug 03, 2023 Westville Music Bowl w/ The Beths New Haven, CT

Aug 05, 2023 Osheaga Festival Montreal, QC

Aug 07, 2023 The Fillmore Detroit w/ The Beths Detroit, MI

Aug 08, 2023 The Sylvee w/ The Beths Madison, WI

Aug 09, 2023 The Armory w/ The Beths Minneapolis, MN

Aug 11, 2023 Mission Ballroom w/ The Beths Denver, CO

Aug 12, 2023 Mission Ballroom w/ The Beths Denver, CO

Aug 15, 2023 Ascend Amphitheater w/ The Beths Nashville, TN

Aug 16, 2023 Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park w/ The Beths Atlanta, GA

Aug 18, 2023 Madison Square Garden w/ Patti Smith and her band New York, NY

Aug 20, 2023 Budweiser Stage w/ Patti Smith and her band & U.S. Girls Toronto, ONT

Sep 21, 2023 3 Arena w/ Soccer Mommy Dublin, IRE

Sep 23, 2023 First Direct Arena w/ Soccer Mommy Leeds, UK

Sep 24, 2023 OVO Hydro Arena w/ Soccer Mommy Glasgow, UK

Sep 26, 2023 Alexandra Palace w/ Soccer Mommy London, UK

Sep 27, 2023 Alexandra Palace w/ Soccer Mommy London, UK

Sep 29, 2023 Ziggo Dome w/ Bartees Strange Amsterdam, NL

Sep 30, 2023 Max-Schmeling-Halle w/ Bartees Strange Berlin, DE

Oct 01, 2023 Zenith w/ Bartees Strange Munich, DE

Oct 04, 2023 WiZink Center w/ Bartees Strange Madrid, ES

Oct 06, 2023 Campo Pequeno w/ Bartees Strange Lisbon, PT