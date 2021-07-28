Dream Theater giving ‘Master of Puppets’ covers LP a vinyl release, announce new LP & tour

Prog metal vets Dream Theater have announced a new album, A View From The Top of The World, due out October 22 via InsideOut Music/Sony Music. It's their 15th studio album and the follow up to 2019's Distance Over Time, and they made it with John Petrucci (production), James "Jimmy T" Meslin (engineering and additional production), and Andy Sneap (mixing and mastering). See the cover art and tracklisting below.

Dream Theater will be heading out on a North American tour in support of the album starting in October, with dates in San Diego, Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Quebec, Montreal, Washington DC, Boston, Red Bank, NYC, Cincinnati, Nashville, Atlanta, Austin, Orlando, and more. Arch Echo opens all the shows, and you can see all dates below.

The NYC date is at Kings Theatre on November 30, and the Los Angeles date is at Microsoft Theater on October 30. Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Friday, July 30 at 10 AM local time, with various presales happening now.

Meanwhile, Dream Theater have covered Metallica's classic third LP Master of Puppets multiple times, and released one of those performances, from Barcelona in 2002, as an official bootleg. That's now getting its first vinyl pressing, as part of the band's "Lost Not Forgotten" archive series. We have an exclusive pressing on 180g silver double vinyl and CD, limited to 300 copies, available for pre-order. Here's what it looks like:

Also in our store are exclusive pressings of the rest of the archive series: Live in Japan 2017 on cobalt double vinyl, Train of Thought Instrumental Demos on black ice double vinyl (plus 2 CDs), and A Dramatic Tour of Events - Select Board Mixes on apple red triple vinyl (plus 3 CDs).

Dream Theater - A View From The Top of The World Tracklist

01. The Alien (9:32)

02. Answering The Call (7:35)

03. Invisible Monster (6:31)

04. Sleeping Giant (10:05)

05. Transcending Time (6:25)

06. Awaken The Master (9:47)

07. A View From The Top Of The World (20:24)

DREAM THEATER: 2021 TOUR

Thu, OCT 28 Mesa Arts Center Mesa, AZ

Fri, OCT 29 San Diego Civic Theater San Diego, CA

Sat, OCT 30 Microsoft Theater Los Angeles, CA

Mon, NOV 1 Fox Theater Oakland, CA

Tue, NOV 2 Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland, OR

Thu, NOV 4 Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA

Sat, NOV 6 Paramount Denver, CO

Mon, NOV 8 State Theatre Minneapolis, MN

Tue, NOV 9 Miller High Life Theatre Milwaukee, WI

Thu, NOV 11 The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL

Fri, NOV 12 Goodyear Theater Akron, OH

Sat, NOV 13 MERIDIAN HALL Toronto, Canada

Mon, NOV 15 National Arts Centre Ottawa, Canada

Tue, NOV 16 Grand Theatre de Quebec Quebec, Canada

Wed, NOV 17 Place Bell Laval, Canada

Fri, NOV 19 Kodak Center Rochester, NY

Sat, NOV 20 The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA

Sun, NOV 21 Warner Theatre Washington, DC

Tue, NOV 23 Boch Center - Wang Theatre Boston, MA

Sun, NOV 28 Toyota Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT

Mon, NOV 29 Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center for the Arts Red Bank, NJ

Tue, NOV 30 Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY

Thu, DEC 2 Ovens Auditorium Charlotte, NC

Fri, DEC 3 The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center Cincinnati, OH

Sat, DEC 4 Peabody Opera House St Louis, MO

Mon, DEC 6 Grand Ole Opry House Nashville, TN

Tue, DEC 7 Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA

Thu, DEC 9 Three Links Deep Ellum Dallas, TX

Fri, DEC 10 ACL Live at The Moody Theater Austin, TX

Sat, DEC 11 Revention Music Center Houston, TX

Mon, DEC 13 Hard Rock Live Orlando, FL

Tue, DEC 14 Mahaffey Theater Saint Petersburg, FL