Dream Theater postpone tour to 2022 over COVID concerns

Dream Theater's new album A View From The Top of the World is due out in October (pre-order on opaque green double vinyl and CD, limited to 500 copies), and they were scheduled to begin a tour supporting it on October 28. Because of the continued threat of COVID, however, they've now postponed that tour to 2022. The band writes:
Dream Theater have made the difficult decision to move their October-December 2021 North American tour dates to early 2022.
In light of current instabilities to touring that remain due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we feel confident that this is the right decision. Know that we are as disappointed as you are that we will have to wait a little longer to bring Dream Theater music to you live. We miss performing for you all and can’t wait until we can be on stage bringing our new album and fan-favorites to you.
This was an extraordinarily challenging decision to make but needed to be done after taking into consideration the varying local mandates across North America. In an effort to present the absolute most complete and engaging Dream Theater experience that our fans around the globe have come to expect, we feel we are all best served to postpone all touring activities to early 2022. At this time, we ask that everyone hold on to their tickets as we are working frantically to finalize the reschedule of all of these dates. All shows are currently being re-booked to begin in February 2022. Please keep an eye on our website, and we’ll have a complete, updated itinerary shortly. All previously purchased tickets will be honored. Please consult your local point of purchase for any inquiries regarding refunds.
We know that we all have eagerly awaited a return to normalcy, and the opportunity to enjoy live Dream Theater music together again. We apologize profusely but hope that everyone can understand the logic behind this decision.
Playing music for our fans is all we ever want to do. We look forward to seeing each and every one of our fans as soon as possible. We wish it could have been sooner, but we are counting the days until we can see you all again.
Thank you,
Dream Theater
Stay tuned for Dream Theater's updated dates, and see the original, postponed dates below.
DREAM THEATER: POSTPONED 2021 TOUR
Thu, OCT 28 Mesa Arts Center Mesa, AZ
Fri, OCT 29 San Diego Civic Theater San Diego, CA
Sat, OCT 30 Microsoft Theater Los Angeles, CA
Mon, NOV 1 Fox Theater Oakland, CA
Tue, NOV 2 Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland, OR
Thu, NOV 4 Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Sat, NOV 6 Paramount Denver, CO
Mon, NOV 8 State Theatre Minneapolis, MN
Tue, NOV 9 Miller High Life Theatre Milwaukee, WI
Thu, NOV 11 The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Fri, NOV 12 Goodyear Theater Akron, OH
Sat, NOV 13 MERIDIAN HALL Toronto, Canada
Mon, NOV 15 National Arts Centre Ottawa, Canada
Tue, NOV 16 Grand Theatre de Quebec Quebec, Canada
Wed, NOV 17 Place Bell Laval, Canada
Fri, NOV 19 Kodak Center Rochester, NY
Sat, NOV 20 The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Sun, NOV 21 Warner Theatre Washington, DC
Tue, NOV 23 Boch Center - Wang Theatre Boston, MA
Sun, NOV 28 Toyota Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Mon, NOV 29 Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center for the Arts Red Bank, NJ
Tue, NOV 30 Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Thu, DEC 2 Ovens Auditorium Charlotte, NC
Fri, DEC 3 The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Sat, DEC 4 Peabody Opera House St Louis, MO
Mon, DEC 6 Grand Ole Opry House Nashville, TN
Tue, DEC 7 Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Thu, DEC 9 Three Links Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Fri, DEC 10 ACL Live at The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Sat, DEC 11 Revention Music Center Houston, TX
Mon, DEC 13 Hard Rock Live Orlando, FL
Tue, DEC 14 Mahaffey Theater Saint Petersburg, FL