Dream Theater recruit Devin Townsend & Animals As Leaders for first ‘Dreamsonic’ tour

Dream Theater have announced "Dreamsonic," an all-progressive metal package tour that's going down this summer and "promises to be a reoccurring musical event that will deliver history-making nights of amazing music for many years to come." This year, they'll be joined by Devin Townsend and Animals As Leaders. It goes down in June and July across several North American cities. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14, at 10am.

Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders come to NYC on June 28 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. All dates below.

Dream Theater -- 2023 Tour Dates

06/16 Cedar Park, TX - H-E-B Center At Cedar Park

06/17 Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU Holds @ Grand Prairie

06/18 Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Center

06/21 Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

06/22 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena

06/23 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock

06/25 Atlanta, GA - Fox Theater

06/27 Washington, PA - Wild Things Park

06/28 New York, NY - Hulu Theater

06/30 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

07/01 Philadelphia, PA - The Met

07/02 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

07/04 Laval, QC - Bell Place

07/05 Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre

07/07 Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino

07/08 Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion

07/09 Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

07/11 Detroit, MI - Masonic

07/12 OshKosh, WI - OshKosh Arena

07/13 Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy Power House

07/15 Denver, CO - Mission Theater

07/17 Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center

07/18 Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle

07/19 Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee

07/21 Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

07/22 Redmond, WA - Marymoor Live

07/24 San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

07/25 Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

07/26 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theater