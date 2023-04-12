Dream Theater recruit Devin Townsend & Animals As Leaders for first ‘Dreamsonic’ tour
Dream Theater have announced "Dreamsonic," an all-progressive metal package tour that's going down this summer and "promises to be a reoccurring musical event that will deliver history-making nights of amazing music for many years to come." This year, they'll be joined by Devin Townsend and Animals As Leaders. It goes down in June and July across several North American cities. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14, at 10am.
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders come to NYC on June 28 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. All dates below.
Dream Theater -- 2023 Tour Dates
06/16 Cedar Park, TX - H-E-B Center At Cedar Park
06/17 Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU Holds @ Grand Prairie
06/18 Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Center
06/21 Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
06/22 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena
06/23 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock
06/25 Atlanta, GA - Fox Theater
06/27 Washington, PA - Wild Things Park
06/28 New York, NY - Hulu Theater
06/30 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
07/01 Philadelphia, PA - The Met
07/02 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
07/04 Laval, QC - Bell Place
07/05 Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre
07/07 Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino
07/08 Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion
07/09 Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion
07/11 Detroit, MI - Masonic
07/12 OshKosh, WI - OshKosh Arena
07/13 Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy Power House
07/15 Denver, CO - Mission Theater
07/17 Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center
07/18 Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle
07/19 Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee
07/21 Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
07/22 Redmond, WA - Marymoor Live
07/24 San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic
07/25 Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater
07/26 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theater