Dream Unending (Tomb Mold, Innumerable Forms) announce debut LP, share “In Cipher I Weep”

Dream Unending is the new collaborative project of two great modern death metal musicians, Tomb Mold's Derrick Vella and Innumerable Forms' Justin DeTore, and they pull influence from Peaceville 3-esque death-doom, as well as prog, psych, post-rock, and more. Their debut LP Tide Turns Eternal was co-engineered, co-mixed, and mastered by Arthur Rizk (alongside co-engineer Sean Pearson and co-mixer John Powers), and it arrives November 19 via 20 Buck Spin. First single "In Cipher I Weep" is an eight-minute track that's heavy and monstrous but also kind of beautiful. Listen below.

Tracklist

1. Entrance

2. Adorned In Lies

3. In Cipher I Weep

4. The Needful

5. Dream Unending

6. Forgotten Farewell

7. Tide Turns Eternal