Dreamtigers (mem Caspian, Defeater) announce new LP, share “Six Rivers”

Dreamtigers (members of Defeater, Caspian, The Amity Affliction, and Bamorhea) recently signed to Skeletal Lightning and released a two song single, and now they've announced a new full-length album, Ellapsis, due February 18 via their new label home. The album was mixed and mastered by Will Yip, and the first single is "Six Rivers," a towering shoegaze/emo/grunge hybrid that vocalist/guitarist Jake Woodruff says "sounds like a hopeless love song, but [is] actually about Sasquatch." It "also has a continuous-first-take lead guitar track," he adds. Listen below.

