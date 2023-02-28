Dreamville Festival 2023 lineup (J. Cole, Drake, Usher, Burna Boy, Summer Walker, GloRilla, more)

After announcing its 2023 return in November, J. Cole's Dreamville Festival has announced this year's lineup. The fest runs from April 1-2 at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina, and tickets are on presale now.

Usher headlines on Saturday, which also features Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, City Girls, Sean Paul, EarthGang, Jessie Reyez, Key Glock, SiR,, and more. Sunday is headlined by J. Cole and Drake, with Summer Walker, J.I.D., GloRilla, Bas, Waka Flocka Flame, Baby Tate, and more rounding out the lineup. Burna Boy is also on the bill, and you can see the lineup in full below.