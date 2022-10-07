Dredg give ‘El Cielo’ 20th anniversary box set reissue

To commemorate 20 years of their second record and major label debut, modern progressive rock icons Dredg will be releasing two deluxe vinyl box set reissues of El Cielo today (10/7) at 9 AM PST/noon EST via their website. Originally released on October 8th, 2002, via Interscope Records, Dredg's dreamy pop sensibilities and progressive rock songwriting resulted in a soaring, emotive record. Now two decades old, the band looks back on El Cielo fondly, recalling the band's relocation to Palm Springs and quite literally recording the album at George Lucas' Skywalker Ranch. Inspired by dreams and sleep disorders, Dredg's otherworldly and impassioned sound was fully envisioned on this celebrated record. Now two decades old and deserving of a new pressing (following long-since sold out the 10 year anniversary edition in 2012), Dredg's El Cielo returns to the spotlight as the masterpiece (in this writer's estimation) it is. This release follows a recent and sold out vinyl reissue of their first album, Leitmotif.

Here's some more background, via press release:

The main concept behind EL CIELO stems from a painting by Salvador Dali called “Dream Caused by the Flight of a Bee Around a Pomegranate a Second Before Awakening.” That title also happens to be the acronym of the first song, “"Brushstroke: dcbtfoabaaposba.” Upon its initial release, the band explained to them the painting symbolized sleep paralysis, which Dali’s wife suffered from. “When we were lucky enough to compose our first major label record, we took full advantage of the opportunity to move to the Palm Springs area, set up shop in a rental home and immerse ourselves in as much creative fuel as possible,” remembers drummer/keyboardist Dino Campanella. He continues, “The initial scheduled writing period of 2 months turned into 4 or 5 (I cannot remember), but it didn’t matter because we were in route to preparing, what we considered a uniquely special front to back album, meant to be devoured in completion. This methodology of a complete listen is a rarity today, but the records we loved to listen to in this manner will never be forgotten.”

The label also notes: "Both packages include the original critically acclaimed album remastered as double 12" custom marble swirl printed vinyl with a vinyl-etched track listing, and a 16-page 7" booklet. There will also be various El Cielo merch packages available, as well an extra special 'super pack' collection with includes all of the above plus an autographed cover, wall flag, custom t-shirt and sweatshirt, sticker and magnet pack, and an eye mask (for the amplest dreaming experience). The 16-page 7" booklets contain the album’s original hand-written letters from people who suffered from sleep disorders and their experiences with sleep paralysis, which was part of the inspiration for the album’s music and lyrics." Pick up your copy here.

Dredg is currently working on their long-awaited sixth album which is currently scheduled to be released next year.