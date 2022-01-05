Drinks-To-Go returning to NY bars and restaurants says Gov Hochul

One of the more popular initiatives in NY during the beginning of the pandemic was Drinks-to-Go, which allowed bars and restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages to go. In fact, 80% of NY residents supported it, but lawmakers let a proposed extension run out in June, 2021. As the state is in the midst of the Omicron surge, however, new NY governor Kathy Hochul announced today that to-go drinks would be coming back.

“So many small businesses are pushed to the brink,” the governor said in her first state of the state address on Wednesday. “We will provide a tax credit for COVID-related purchases like outdoor heating and seating. We’re also going to do something our bars and restaurants have been asking for, to once again allow the sale of to-go drinks [that] are a critical revenue stream during the lean times last year. So, cheers, New York."

You can watch governor Hochul's full state of the state address below.