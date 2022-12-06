Drive-By Truckers announce 2023 North American tour with Lydia Loveless and Margo Cilker

Drive-By Truckers have announced a huge North American tour for spring 2023. The tour surrounds the band's annual four-day "HeAthen's Homecoming" celebration in their hometown of Athens, GA, at 40 Watt. They'll also play two nights each in Saxapahaw, NC, Washington, DC, NYC, and Asheville, NC. All dates are listed below.

Support on the tour will come from Margo Cilker in March and Lydia Loveless in April and May. Each night of HeAthen's Homecoming, meanwhile, will feature a different opener, including Model Citizen, Hayride, Camp Amped & Mercyland, and Wednesday. They've also got a date opening for Tyler Childers in the DC area in August.

Drive-By Truckers come to NYC with Lydia Loveless on May 4 & 5 at Bowery Ballroom. Tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, December 9 at 10 AM local time.

The band released Welcome 2 Club XIII this year and you can listen to that below.

DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS -- 2023 TOUR DATES

MARCH

9 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue #

10 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall #

11 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater #

12 – Madison, WI – Barrymore Theatre #

14 – Iowa City, IA – Englert Theatre #

15 – Urbana, IL – The Canopy Club #

17 – Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall #

18 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant #

19 – Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live #

21 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Jones Assembly #

23 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater #

24 – Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre #

25 – New Orleans, LA – Joy Theater #

26 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City #

29 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt †

30 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt %

31 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt ^

APRIL

1 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt @

20 – St. Petersburg, FL – Floridian Social Club $

21 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room $

22 –Orlando, FL – Ace Café (Outdoors) $

23 – Columbia, SC – The Senate $

25 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom $

26 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom $

28 – Richmond, VA – Brown’s Island $

29 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club $

30 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club $

MAY

2 – Woodstock, NY – Levon Helm Studios $

4 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom $

5– New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom $

8 – Albany, NY – The Egg Performing Arts Center

9 – Munhall, PA – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall $

11 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall $

12 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel $

13 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel $

AUGUST

11 – Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion * - SOLD OUT

# - w/ Margo Cilker

$ w/ Lydia Loveless

† HeAthen’s Homecoming w/Model Citizen

% HeAthen’s Homecoming w/Hayride

^ HeAthen’s Homecoming w/Camp Amped & Mercyland

@ HeAthen’s Homecoming w/Wednesday

* w/ Tyler Childers