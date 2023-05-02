Drive-By Truckers announce fall tour with American Aquarium

Drive-By Truckers are currently on tour with Lydia Loveless and are in New York this week, playing Woodstock tonight and then two sold out shows at Manhattan's Bowery Ballroom on Thursday and Friday. You've have more opportunities to see them live, though, as they've just announced fall dates with American Aquarium. That tour kicks off September 14 in Omaha, NE and includes stops in Chicago, Memphis, Grand Rapids, Morgantown, Wilmington, and more. All dates are listed below.

The tour hits Long Island on September 27 at The Paramount and tickets for all fall dates go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 AM local time.

In other news, DBT are giving their 2004 album The Dirty South a new "complete edition," reinstating songs they originally wanted on the album but ended up cutting. Pre-order it on reposado color vinyl.

attachment-drive by truckers american aquarium tour loading...

DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS - 2023 TOUR DATES

Tue, MAY 2 - Levon Helm Studios - Woodstock, NY

Thu, MAY 4 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

Fri, MAY 5 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

Sat, MAY 6 - Sing Us Home Festival 2023 - Philadelphia, PA

Mon, MAY 8 - Hart Theatre at the Egg - Albany, NY

Tue, MAY 9 - Carnegie of Homestead - Munhall, PA

Thu, MAY 11 - Newport Music Hall - Columbus, OH

Fri, MAY 12 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

Sat, MAY 13 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

Sun, MAY 14 - Mountain Stage - Charleston, WV

Thu, AUG 10 - The Atlantis - Washington, DC

Fri, AUG 11 - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD

hu, SEP 14 - The Admiral Theater - Omaha, NE

Fri, SEP 15 - Buck Hill - Burnsville, MN

Sat, SEP 16 - The Castle Theatre - Bloomington, IL

Sun, SEP 17 - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL

Tue, SEP 19 - The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI

Thu, SEP 21 - W.D. Packard Music Hall - Warren, OH

Fri, SEP 22 - The Shed - Maryville, TN

Sat, SEP 23 - Madison Theater - Covington, KY

Tue, SEP 26 - Water Street Music Hall - Rochester, NY

Wed, SEP 27 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

Sat, SEP 30 - Paramount Theater - Charlottesville, VA

Sun, OCT 1 - Metropolitan Theatre - Morgantown, WV

Tue, OCT 3 - Robert Kirk Walker Theatre - Chattanooga, TN

Wed, OCT 4 - Charleston Music Hall - Charleston, SC

Thu, OCT 5 - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater - Wilmington, NC

Sat, OCT 7 - Overton Park Shell - Memphis, TN