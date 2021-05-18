Drive-By Truckers announce North American tour w/ Ryley Walker, Matthew E White, others

Drive-By Truckers released two albums in 2020, The Unravelling and The New OK, and with COVID restrictions lifting, they've announced their return to the road to really get to support them. "It gives me the greatest possible pleasure to announce a truckload of new tour dates," Patterson Hood writes. "After 15 months off the road, it’s time to gas up that tour bus and load up that gear and take this Rock and Roll out among the people again. We’ve all had our vaccinations. I’m begging all of you (that haven’t already) to please get those shots and let's do this right. It’s easy and effective and the way forward towards getting our lives back. We want our friends out there to be safe and healthy and also don’t want some widespread breakout to derail all of this again."

"DBT is turning 25 next month," he continues. "We’ll be getting together in July to blow out the cobwebs as well as do a little recording of some new songs before heading out to play for you. I have a feeling these will be some of the greatest DBT shows we’ve ever played and I hope to see all of you out there as soon as possible."

The dates begin in August of 2021 and run through February of 2022, and include rescheduled dates and new shows, with stops in Richmond, Baltimore, New Haven, Cincinnati, Milwaukee, Denver, Nashville, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Dallas, Austin, Memphis, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver and more. Matthew E. White, Ryley Walker, Bette Smith, JD McPherson, Buffalo Nichols, Jay Gonzalez, Pilgrim, Motrick/Camp Amped, and Cracker/Camper Van Beethoven frontman David Lowery each open various dates.

The Brooklyn shows are at Brooklyn Bowl on November 3-6 with Buffalo Nichols (tickets), and the Los Angeles show is at The Regent on February 11 with Ryley Walker (tickets). Tickets to the new dates go on sale Friday 5/21 at 10 AM local time, with presales starting Thursday 5/20 at 10 AM local time. See all dates below.

In addition to the band dates, Patterson Hood has solo shows in May and June. See those dates below, as well.

DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS: 2021-2022 TOUR

May 28, 2021 Vashon, WA Vashon Center for the Arts @

May 29, 2021 Vashon, WA Vashon Center for the Arts @

June 16, 2021 Chicago, IL City Winery @

June 17, 2021 Chicago, IL City Winery @

June 18, 2021 Atlanta, GA City Winery @

June 19, 2021 Asheville, NC The Grey Eagle @

June 20, 2021 Nashville, TN City Winery @

June 23, 2021 Sanford, FL Tuffy's Music Box @

June 24, 2021 St Augustine, FL Backyard at St Augustine Amp @

June 26, 2021 Decatur, AL Princess Theatre @

June 25, 2021 Waverly, AL Standard Deluxe @

August 1, 2021 Salt Lake City, UT Red Butte Garden

August 26, 2021 Richmond, VA Virginia Credit Union LIVE! *

August 27, 2021 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live #

August 28, 2021 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall #

August 29, 2021 Greenfield, MA Green River Festival

August 31, 2021 Harrisburg, PA Whitaker Center: Sunoco Performance Theater #

September 2, 2021 Cincinnati, OH Riverfront Live #

September 3, 2021 Evanston IL Out Of Space %

September 4, 2021 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

September 5, 2021 Bayfield, WI Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua

October 1, 2021 Denver, CO WhiskyX: Denver

October 2, 2021 St. Louis, MO The Pageant ^

October 4, 2021 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium ^

October 6, 2021 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue ^

October 8, 2021 Chicago, IL The Vic Theatre ^

October 9, 2021 St. Paul, MN Palace Theatre ^

October 10, 2021 Iowa City, IA Englert Theatre ^

October 12, 2021 Madison, WI Barrymore Theatre ^

October 14, 2021 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall ^

October 15, 2021 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre ^

October 16, 2021 Cleveland, OH House of Blues ^

October 19, 2021 Detroit, MI The Majestic Theatre ^

October 21, 2021 Knoxville, TN Bijou Theatre ^

October 22, 2021* Birmingham, AL Avondale Brewing Co. ^

October 23, 2021 Asheville, NC Rabbit Rabbit ^

November 3, 2021 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Bowl ^

November 4, 2021 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Bowl ^

November 5, 2021 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Bowl ^

November 6, 2021 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Bowl ^

November 8, 2021 Wilmington, DE The Queen ^

November 10, 2021 Winston-Salem, NC The Ramkat ^

November 11, 2021 Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall ^

November 12, 2021 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse ^

November 13, 2021 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse ^

November 15, 2021 Little Rock, AR Revolution Music Room ^

November 17, 2021 Dallas, TX Granada Theater ^

November 18, 2021 Austin, TX Scoot Inn ^

November 19, 2021 Austin, TX Scoot Inn ^

November 20, 2021 New Orleans, LA Tipitina's ^

January 12, 2022 Athens, GA 40 Watt - HOMECOMING !

January 13, 2022 Athens, GA 40 Watt - HOMECOMING +

January 14, 2022 Athens, GA 40 Watt - HOMECOMING =

January 15, 2022 Athens, GA 40 Watt - HOMECOMING <

February 4, 2022 Memphis, TN Soundstage at Graceland &

February 5, 2022 Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom &

February 9, 2022 Albuquerque, NM El Ray Theater &

February 10, 2022 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren &

February 11, 2022 Los Angeles, CA The Regent &

February 12, 2022 Pioneertown, CA Pappy & Harriet's (outdoors)

February 14, 2022 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore &

February 15, 2022 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore &

February 17, 2022 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom &

February 18, 2022 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom &

February 19, 2022 Seattle, WA The Showbox &

February 20, 2022 Seattle, WA The Showbox &

February 22, 2022 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom &

@ - Patterson Hood solo date

* - w/ Matthew E. White

# - w/ Bette Smith

% - w/ JD McPhearson

^ - w/ Buffalo Nichols

! - w/ Jay Gonzalez

+ - w/ Pilgrim

= - w/ Motrik and Camp Amped Band

< - w/ David Lowery and the Georgia Crackers

& - w/ Ryley Walker