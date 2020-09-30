Drive-By Truckers releasing new LP ‘The New OK’ this week, share title track

The Drive-by Trucker have announced they'll release a new album this Friday, October 2. It's titled The New OK and is their second album of 2020, following The Unravelling back in January. Like that one, and 2016's American Band, it is fueled by outrage, and born out of “this endless summer of protests, riots, political shenanigans and pandemic horrors.”

“To call these past few months trying would be a dramatic understatement,” says Patterson Hood. “Our lives are intertwined with our work in ways that give us our best songs and performances. It is a life that has often rewarded us beyond our wildest dreams. Speaking for myself, I don’t have hobbies, I have this thing I do. To be sidelined with a brand new album and have to sit idly while so much that I love and hold dear falls apart before my very eyes has been intense, heartbreaking, anger provoking and very depressing. It has gone to the very heart of our livelihoods and threatened near everything that we have spent our lives trying to build. Here’s to the hope that we can make 2021 a better year than this one has been. In the meantime, here’s to THE NEW OK!”

The New OK includes a cover of The Ramones' "The KKK Took My Baby Away," and eight originals, including the title track which you can listen to below.

Physical editions of The New OK will be out December (pre-order). Meanwhile, Patterson Hood, DBT co-founder Mike Cooley, and guitarist/keyboardist Jay Gonzalez will all be performing solo shows via Noon Chorus through the end of the year and beyond on Wednesdays at 9 PM Eastern. Tonight (9/30) it's Patterson Hood. You can check out the livestream schedule below.

THE NEW OK TRACKLIST:

The New Ok

Tough To Let Go

The Unraveling

The Perilous Night

Sarah’s Flame

Sea Island Lonely

The Distance

Watching The Orange Clouds

The KKK Took My Baby Away

DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

September 30 – Patterson Hood

October 7 – Mike Cooley

October 14 – Patterson Hood

October 21 – Mike Cooley

October 24 – Jay Gonzalez

October 28 – Patterson Hood

November 7 – Jay Gonzalez

November 11 – Mike Cooley

November 18 – Patterson Hood

November 25 – Thanksgiving Filter – DBT Variety Show (featuring all 5 members)