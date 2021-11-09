Dropkick Murphys announce 2022 tour & St. Patrick’s Day Boston run

Dropkick Murphys have announced a 2022 tour which wraps up with their annual hometown St. Patrick's Day run in Boston, which goes down at House of Blues from March 17-19 and at new venue Roadrunner on March 20. The tour also includes stops in Detroit, Chicago, Austin, New Orleans, Albany, and more.

Most dates are with LA pop punks The Bombpops (whose Poli Van Dam just left the band) and Australian Celtic punks The Rumjacks, but the Roadrunner show is with Pennywise frontman Jim Lindberg (who's about to release a folk rock solo album on Epitaph) instead of The Bombpops. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday (11/12) at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

Dropkick Murphys -- 2022 Tour Dates

* The Bombpops on all shows except March 12 and 20

* The Rumjacks on all shows except March 12

* Jim Lindberg and The Rumjacks open March 20