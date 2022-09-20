Dropkick Murphys announce annual St. Patrick’s Day shows with Turnpike Troubadours & more

Dropkick Murphys have announced the 2023 dates of their annual St. Patrick's Day hometown shows in Boston. The three-show run goes down March 17, 18, and 19, with the first two shows at the new MGM Music Hall at Fenway with special guests Turnpike Troubadours. The final show is set for March 19 at House of Blues Boston. The Rumjacks and Jesse Ahern also open nights one and two, respectively, and then both bands join Dropkick Murphys at night three. Tickets are on sale Friday (9/23) at 10am. Check out the official poster below.

At the end of the month, Dropkick Murphys will release This Machine Still Kills Fascists, an acoustic album of Woody Guthrie lyrics set to original music. Turnpike Troubadours' Evan Felker was featured as a guest vocalist on the album. This Machine Still Kills Fascists is due September 30 via Dummy Luck Music / [PIAS] (pre-order) and a handful of singles are already available--listen to those below.

Dropkick Murphys also previously announced an acoustic tour to accompany the release of This Machine Still Kills Fascists, which stops in Brooklyn on October 24 at Kings Theatre. Tickets are still available. All dates below.

Dropkick Murphys -- 2023 St. Patrick's Day Hometown Boston Shows

Friday, March 17 at MGM Music Hall: Dropkick Murphys, Turnpike Troubadours, The Rumjacks

Saturday, March 18 at MGM Music Hall: Dropkick Murphys, Turnpike Troubadours, Jesse Ahern

Sunday, March 19 at House Of Blues: Dropkick Murphys, The Rumjacks, Jesse Ahern

Dropkick Murphys -- 2022 Tour Dates

Oct. 20 • Concord, NH • Capitol Center for the Arts

Oct. 21 • Providence, RI • Veterans Memorial Auditorium

Oct. 22 • Atlantic City, NJ • Caesars Atlantic City – Circus Maximus

Oct. 24 • Brooklyn, NY • Kings Theatre

Oct. 25 • Washington, DC • Lincoln Theatre

Oct. 27 • North Charleston, SC • North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Oct. 28 • Raleigh, NC • Raleigh Memorial Auditorium at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

Oct. 29 • Cincinnati, OH • The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Oct. 30 • Greensburg, PA • Palace Theatre

Nov. 1 • Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theater

Nov. 2 • Omaha, NE • The Holland Center

Nov. 3 • Denver, CO • Paramount Theatre

Nov. 5 • Phoenix, AZ • Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 6 • Oak Canyon Park (Punk In The Park) *

Nov. 8 • Los Angeles, CA • Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 9 • Oakland, CA • Fox Theater

Nov. 10 • Monterey, CA • Golden State Theatre

Nov. 11 • Reno, NV • Silver Legacy Resort & Casino – Grande Expo Hall

Nov. 13 • Seattle, WA • Moore Theatre

Nov. 16 • Minneapolis, MN • State Theatre

Nov. 17 • Des Moines, IA • Hoyt Sherman Place Theater

Nov. 18 • Chesterfield, MO • The Factory

Nov. 19 • Nashville, TN • Ryman Auditorium

* Festival or fair date, full electric show (without Jaime Wyatt and Jesse Ahern)