Dropkick Murphys announce new album ‘Turn Up That Dial,’ share “Middle Finger”

As promised, Celtic punk vets Dropkick Murphys have announced their tenth album. The Ted Hutt-produced LP is called Turn Up That Dial and it arrives April 30 via Born & Bred Records (pre-order). "On this record, the overall theme is the importance of music, and the bands that made us who we are," said co-lead vocalist Ken Casey. "We just hope [the album] takes people’s minds off their troubles. We’re so fortunate and grateful to be in the position to share a little happiness in our own way. Our gratitude levels are off the chart. 25 years ago, somebody bet me 30 bucks I couldn’t form a band with three weeks’ notice to open for his band. As kids, we’d never been out of New England and here we are – we’ve made ten records and have been all over the globe. If there’s a message to this album, it’s ‘put your fist up and play it loud.'"

"We’ve all done plenty of lamenting, so the main goal was to keep this fun," Ken adds. "The darker the times got, the harder we fought to uplift with this music. Whatever we’re potentially giving to fans, trust me, they’re giving it to us tenfold. Now, turn up that f*cking dial."

The album features recent singles "Mick Jones Nicked My Pudding," "Smash Shit Up," and "I Wish You Were Here," as well as the just-released "Middle Finger." The new song really leans into their traditional folk side, and the Al Barr-sung hook of "I could never keep that middle finger down" finds them looking back on their days as brash punk kids. "Thinking of my younger days, I made things a lot harder for myself than they needed to be – and still pay for some of those mistakes now," Ken Casey said of the song.

Dropkick Murphys will also be doing a St. Patrick's Day (3/17) livestream, Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick’s Day Stream 2021...Still Locked Down. That goes down at 7 PM on St. Patrick's Day, and it's free but you can leave a donation.

Turn up that dial and listen to all four singles below...

Tracklist

1. Turn Up That Dial

2. L-EE-B-O-Y

3. Middle Finger

4. Queen Of Suffolk County

5. Mick Jones Nicked My Pudding

6. H.B.D.M.F.

7. Good As Gold

8. Smash Shit Up

9. Chosen Few

10. City By The Sea

11. I Wish You Were Here

