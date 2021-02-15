Dropkick Murphys announce St. Patrick’s Day 2021 livestream, teasing new album

We're coming up on the one-year anniversary of just about no in-person concerts, as the announcements of St. Patrick's Day livestreams are reminding us. Dropkick Murphys, who did a St. Patrick's Day stream last year (and also did a genuinely unique livestream from Fenway Park, with Bruce Springsteen joining via Jumbotron), have now announced one for 2021, Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick’s Day Stream 2021...Still Locked Down. It goes down at 7 PM ET on St. Patrick's Day (March 17), and here's their announcement:

For the second year in a row, we’ll be playing a March 17 show in Boston…beamed right into your living room!! ST. PATRICKS DAY LIVE STREAM 2021…STILL LOCKED DOWN will be FREE thanks to our friends at Boston tech company and Presenting Sponsor Pega… This year, the stream will also be sponsored by YOU!! That’s right, instead of charging for the stream, we’ll be passing the virtual hat to all our loyal fans around the world… So if you wanna kick in to help us continue paying our crew and expenses, you can drop a coin in the hat….

You’ll be able to watch the stream FREE and donate at DKMSTREAM.com. You can donate ANY TIME starting NOW at the bottom of this page.

Leave donations and get more info HERE.

The band are also promising to play songs from their upcoming album during the stream, and a press release says details on that album are coming next week. Stay tuned.

