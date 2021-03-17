Dropkick Murphys, Flogging Molly & Murphy’s Law all doing St. Patrick’s Day livestreams today

Happy St. Patrick's Day! It's a bummer that -- like last year -- we can't actually get out to a show, but luckily two of the most iconic Celtic punk bands, Dropkick Murphys and Flogging Molly, are both doing livestreams, and they're far enough apart that you can watch both of them. And though it unfortunately overlaps with Dropkick, we'd be remiss not to mention that Murphy's Law are taking their annual St. Patty's Day Bash to your bedroom as well.

Flogging Molly are performing live from Whelan’s Irish Pub in Dublin at 3 PM ET. Tickets and merch bundles are on sale now, including one that grants you admission to watch the band do an acoustic set from The Cobblestone in Dublin. "In any house, even in the darkest of times, there’s always a room, a room for celebration," said frontman Dave King. "In over twenty years together, this is our first ever show from the Emerald Isle on St. Patrick’s Day. Welcome to Ireland. Let’s celebrate! From our family to yours, Sláinte!"

Here's the trailer:

Dropkick Murphys, who also have a new album arriving in April, will do Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick’s Day Stream 2021...Still Locked Down at 7 PM ET. It's totally free to watch, but you can leave a donation to support the band. You can tune in at 7 PM right here:

Murphy's Law's annual St. Patty's Day Bash also goes down at 7 PM ET, live from the Bowery Electric in NYC. It'll include a birthday memorial to the late Steve Poss of Cavity Creeps. Tickets are on sale now.

