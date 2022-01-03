Drowningman release first new song in 16 years, new album coming

Vermont post-hardcore/metalcore vets Drowningman are back! They're kicking off the new year with their first new song in 16 years, "Navigating Grief And Loss In A Pre-Apocalyptic Landscape," and it's a triumphant return. "This is the first in two new demo tracks we recently completed for our upcoming LP that we will be recording with the producer that sent us on the path to being the band we would become Steve Evetts," vocalist Simon Brody said. It's a great song that makes it feel like no time has passed since their last LP, and it's getting our hopes up for this new album. Listen below.

--

15 '90s Metalcore Albums That Still Resonate Today