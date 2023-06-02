Drowningman vocalist Simon Brody leaves band, issues statement
Vermont post-hardcore vets Drowningman returned in 2022 with two new songs and the promise that a new Steve Evetts-produced album--their first since 2004--was on the way. But now, vocalist Simon Brody says he's leaving the band. In a statement posted on Facebook, he cites living 1,500 miles away from his bandmates and a "contentious divorce" as contributing factors, and he apologizes to his bandmates and says the songs they had been working on "will eventually see the light of day, and I wish them the best of luck in their next project."
In the statement, he also apologizes to his partner and his kids, and says, "I am not ruling out the possibility of doing music in the future, but for now I need to work on myself to improve as a Dad, partner and human-being." Read his statement in full below, and stay tuned for any further updates.
SIMON BRODY'S STATEMENT ABOUT LEAVING DROWNINGMAN:
It is with the heaviest of hearts that I say this I have decided to leave Drowningman. Living 1,500 miles away was a contributing factor, the travel was taking it's toll on me. The thing that I loved had become a source of added stress for me, and my mood and effort reflected that as I continue the process of digging out from a contentious divorce.
I want to apologize to Javin, Matt, Will and TJ who have been working together very hard and writing some incredible songs. Those songs will eventually see the light of day, and I wish them the best of luck in their next project.
I would like to apologize to my best friend and partner of the last 2 years, Carly. Constant stress and anxieties made me someone I do not want to be. I am ashamed to have hurt such a beautiful and kind soul.
Lastly, and most importantly, I would like to apologize to my kids, C. and Maxine. You are the most important people in the world to me, and I want to work on being more present, and a better Dad.
I am not ruling out the possibility of doing music in the future, but for now I need to work on myself to improve as a Dad, partner and human-being. Thank you for your understanding, thank you for all the love and support you have shown.
With love, Simon.