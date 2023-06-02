Drowningman vocalist Simon Brody leaves band, issues statement

Vermont post-hardcore vets Drowningman returned in 2022 with two new songs and the promise that a new Steve Evetts-produced album--their first since 2004--was on the way. But now, vocalist Simon Brody says he's leaving the band. In a statement posted on Facebook, he cites living 1,500 miles away from his bandmates and a "contentious divorce" as contributing factors, and he apologizes to his bandmates and says the songs they had been working on "will eventually see the light of day, and I wish them the best of luck in their next project."

In the statement, he also apologizes to his partner and his kids, and says, "I am not ruling out the possibility of doing music in the future, but for now I need to work on myself to improve as a Dad, partner and human-being." Read his statement in full below, and stay tuned for any further updates.

SIMON BRODY'S STATEMENT ABOUT LEAVING DROWNINGMAN: