Drug Church announce new album ‘Hygiene’ (exclusive splatter vinyl & 2 new songs)

We've teamed with Drug Church on a limited red/black splatter variant of their upcoming album. Pre-order yours now.

Earlier this year, Drug Church released the Tawny EP, which features a Cheer outtake, a cover, and two new songs, and they called the EP the bridge between Cheer and their upcoming fourth album. Details on that fourth album have now been announced; it's called Hygiene, and it comes out March 11 via Pure Noise. Along with the announcement comes the first two singles, "Million Miles of Fun" and "Detective Lieutenant," both of which find the band continuing to push their gritty, anthemic, '90s-inspired punk sound forward. Check both out below.

We've teamed with the band on a "blood red with black" splatter vinyl variant of the new album, limited to 300 copies and available exclusively in our stores. Pre-order yours while they last along with other Drug Church records we have in stock. They look like this:

Drug Church are also about to begin their tour opening for Citizen, alongside Title Fight offshoot Glitterer and Floating Room. As mentioned, that tour hits Asbury Park's House of Independents on December 15 (tickets) and Brooklyn's Elsewhere Hall on December 16 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Fun's Over

2. Super Saturated

3. Plucked

4. Million Miles of Fun

5. Detective Lieutenant

6. Tiresome

7. World Impact

8. Premium Offer

9. Piss & Quiet

10. Athlete on Bench

Drug Church -- 2021 Tour Dates

11/14 Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam *

11/16 Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck *

11/17 Denver, CO @ Oriental Theatre *

11/18 Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell *

11/20 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret *

11/21 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile *

11/22 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre *

11/24 Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone *

11/26 Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge Room *

11/27 Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge Room *

11/28 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge *

11/30 Austin, TX @ Empire Garage *

12/01 Dallas, TX @ DaDa *

12/03 Springfield, MO @ Outland Ballroom *

12/04 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge *

12/05 Cleveland, OH @ Mahalls 20 Lanes *

12/06 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups *

12/08 Atlanta, Georgia @ Masquerade - Hell *

12/09 Orlando, FL @ The Abbey *

12/10 Tampa, FL @ Crowbar *

12/11 Durham, NC @ Motorco *

12/12 Washington DC @ Union Stage *

12/13 Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry *

12/15 Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents *

12/16 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere *

12/17 Boston, MA @ The Paradise *

12/18 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *

12/19 Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick *

* w/ Citizen, Glitterer, Floating Room