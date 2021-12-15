Drug Church, One Step Closer, Soul Blind & LURK announce 2022 tour

Drug Church have announced a 2022 headlining North American tour in support of their upcoming album Hygiene, which arrives 3/11 via Pure Noise (pre-order on limited red/black splatter vinyl). They've also put together an amazing undercard, featuring One Step Closer, Soul Blind, and LURK.

The tour kicks off on the West Coast in early March and ends back there in mid April (including an LA show on 4/16 at Lodge Room), and it hits Brooklyn on March 26 at Market Hotel (tickets). Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday (12/17) at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

Drug Church are also currently opening Citizen's tour alongside Glitterer and Floating Room, and that hits Asbury Park's House of Independents tonight (12/15) and Brooklyn's Elsewhere Hall on Thursday (12/16). Those shows are both sold out.

One Step Closer's debut LP This Place You Know came out this year on Run For Cover (and it came in at #3 on our list of the 50 best punk albums of 2021), and you can pick that up on orange galaxy vinyl. Soul Blind recently released their Third Chain EP (also available on orange vinyl), and LURK's debut LP Around The Sun recently dropped via Pure Noise.