Drug Church playing Saint Vitus late show w/ Gel & Soul Blind after Drain show

Drug Church are currently on tour with Drain, and that hits NYC on Wednesday (6/7) for a sold-out show at The Brooklyn Monarch. When that show is over, they'll head over to Saint Vitus for a just-announced late show the same night with Gel (who also play with Drain) and Soul Blind. Doors are at 11 PM and tickets are on sale.

All upcoming Drug Church dates are listed below.

attachment-drug church loading...

DRUG CHURCH - 2023 TOUR DATES

Tue, JUN 6 - Club Soda - Montreal, Canada ^

Wed, JUN 7 - Middle East Downstairs - Cambridge, MA ^

Thu, JUN 8 - The Brooklyn Monarch - Brooklyn, NY ^

Thu, JUN 9 - Saint Vitus - Brooklyn, NY (LATE SHOW)

Fri, JUN 9 - First Unitarian Church - Philadelphia, PA ^

Sat, JUN 10 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD ^

Mon, JUN 12 - New Brookland Tavern - West Columbia, SC ^

Tue, JUN 13 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA ^

Wed, JUN 14 - The Brass Mug - Tampa, FL ^

Fri, JUN 16 - Warehouse Live - Studio - Houston, TX ^

Sat, JUN 17 - The Studio at the Factory - Dallas, TX ^

Sun, JUN 18 - Mohawk Austin - Austin, TX ^

Tue, JUN 20 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM ^

Wed, JUN 21 - Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ ^

Thu, JUN 22 - Observatory - Santa Ana, CA ^

Fri, JUN 23 - The Belasco Theater - Los Angeles, CA ^

Sat, JUN 24 - Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA ^

Thu, JUL 20 - Bukta Tromsø Open Air Festival 2023 - Tromsø, Norway

Thu, AUG 17 - Crowbar Sydney - Leichhardt, Australia

Fri, AUG 18 - Stay Gold - Brunswick, Australia

^ opening for Drain