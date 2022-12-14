Drug Church, Prince Daddy, Anxious & Webbed Wing announce 2023 tour

Well here's an amazing tour: Drug Church and Prince Daddy & the Hyena will do a headlining run in 2023, with support from Anxious and Superheaven offshoot Webbed Wing. Tickets go on sale Friday (12/16). All dates are listed below.

There's no NYC show, but the tour does include Long Island, Hamden, and Albany stops. Drug Church also have a February weekender with Fiddlehead and Angel Du$t and that does hit NYC: on February 23 at Brooklyn Monarch.

Drug Church, Prince Daddy, and Anxious all released great albums this year: Hygiene, Prince Daddy & the Hyena, and Little Green House, respectively. We've also got exclusive vinyl variants of the Drug Church and Prince Daddy albums in our store, and we've got the Anxious album in stock on green/violet vinyl.

Both Hygiene and Little Green House made our list of the 50 best albums of 2022.