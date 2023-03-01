Drug Church release new single “Myopic”

Drug Church have already been teasing a followup to 2022's great Hygiene, and now they've just released a new single, "Myopic." It sounds like classic Drug Church, a mix of hardcore energy and alt-rock catchiness with wall-of-sound guitars and all the sharp lyrical wit you'd expect from Patrick Kindlon. "In varying degrees, you can just let things go," Patrick says of this song. "You don't gotta stay angry forever. Being bitter isn't a virtue and people selling it as one aren't very happy." Check it out below.

We just caught Drug Church's genuinely awesome show with Angel Du$t and Fiddlehead in Brooklyn last week (review), and they began a tour with Prince Daddy & the Hyena, Anxious, and Webbed Wing last night (2/28). All remaining dates on that tour are listed below. They also play Atlantic City's new Adjacent Fest.

Drug Church -- 2023 Tour Dates

March 1 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi FI *

March 2 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme *

March 3 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge *

March 4 - Madison, WI @ Xray Arcade *

March 5 - De Moines, IA @ Wooly's *

March 7 - Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater *

March 8 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Beehive *

March 10 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone *

March 11 - Pomona, CA @ Glasshouse *

March 12 - San Diego, CA @ SOMO Sidestage *

March 13 - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater *

March 15 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

March 17 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at Factory *

March 18 - San Antonio, TX @ Rock Box *

March 19 - Houston, TX @ White Oaks Music Hall (Upstairs) *

March 20 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea's Live *

March 21 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

March 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell) *

March 23 - Murfreesboro, TN @ Hop Springs *

March 25 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27 *

March 26 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage *

March 28 - Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place *

March 29 - Syracuse, NY @ The Lost Horizon *

March 30 - Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall *

March 31 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom *

April 1 - Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom *

April 2 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live *

May 27 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Adjacent Fest

* w/ Prince Daddy and The Hyena, Anxious, Webbed Wing