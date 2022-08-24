Drugdealer announce new LP & tour, share “Someone to Love”

LA-based Drugdealer, the '70s-inspired outfit led by Michael Collins, have announced their third album, Hiding In Plain Sight, due October 28 via Mexican Summer. (It follows 2019's Raw Honey and their 2016 debut The End of Comedy.) The album is features Kate Bollinger, White Fence's Tim Presley, Bambina, Sedona, and Sean Nicholas Savage. Check out the artwork and track list below.

Today Drugdealer share single "Someone to Love," their second of the year ("Madison" came out back in June). The video for "Someone to Love," co-directed by James Manson and Michael Collins himself, sees Michael on a nighttime drive in a leisure suit, matching the song's laidback, almost jazzy feel--complete with smooth synths and wah-wah bass (provided by John Carroll Kirby and Video Age). Michael explains:

"Someone to Love" came out of an impromptu extended jam that my band and I developed show by show on the last full US tour. Then when we got home and I started working on this new stuff I realized it was one of the best moments of us naturally playing. I turned it into a fully fleshed out song about wanting to be truly loved unconditionally, and pretty instantly became my favorite thing I had written and pretty much still sits there. The recorded version is really boosted by contributing performances from John Carroll Kirby and Video Age, who help give this track a unique feel. It definitely breaks out of a certain sound or form that I have been using in this project, and went more faithfully into a real soul tribute that I never thought I’d be able to represent as a lead vocalist.

Listen to the song below.

With the album announcement and single release comes news of a headlining North American tour for Drugdealer, kicking off properly in San Francisco on Halloween. Prior to tour, they'll open a show in California for Toro Y Moi. The headlining run features support from Reverend Baron (aka Danny Garcia). Drugdealer hits NYC on November 19 at Bowery Ballroom. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday (8/26) at noon. The tour poster and all dates are listed below.

Drugdealer Hiding In Plain Sight loading...

Drugdealer - Hiding In Plain Sight

1. Madison

2. Baby (ft. Tim Presley)

3. Someone to Love

4. Pictures of You (ft. Kate Bollinger)

5. New Fascination

6. Valentine

7. To Live and Drive in LA

8. Hard Dreaming Man

9. Posse Cut (ft. Bambina, Sedona, Sean Nicholas Savage)

Drugdealer tour 2022 loading...

Upcoming Live Dates

09/22 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Rock

09/24 - Big Sur, CA @ Fernwood Resort (Supporting Toro y Moi)

10/31 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

11/2 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

11/4 - Portland, OR @ The Aladdin

11/5 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

11/6 - Vancouver, BC @ The Fox

11/9 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre

11/11 - Madison, WI @ UW Madison

11/12 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/13 - Detroit, MI @ The Magic Bag

11/15 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

11/16 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

11/17 - Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

11/18 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

11/19 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

11/23 - Washington, D.C. @ Union Stage

11/25 - Durham, NC @ MotorCo Theatre

11/26 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

11/27 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records

11/28 - Memphis, TN @ Hi Tone Café

11/30 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

12/2 - Austin, TX @ Far Out Lounge

12/6 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

12/9 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room